This Strictly Come Dancing star was in Glee – did you spot them? The dancer appeared in the show before she headed to the ballroom

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have come to be hugely popular from their time on the show but it seems that many of the dancers had quite the career before joining the BBC competition. One professional in particular appeared on another popular TV show, Glee, before they entered the Strictly ballroom, but did you notice them?

Janette Manrara began appearing in Ryan Murphy's show as a principle dancer back in 2010 after she wowed producers thanks to her performance on US dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the pro dancer in the show

The 39-year-old showed off her moves in a number of episodes which also starred series regulars such as Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and the late Naya Rivera.

Soon after appearing in Glee, which ran for six seasons, American-born dancer Janette crossed the pond and became a professional on the BBC ballroom competition in 2013. Janette's first appearance came in series 11 and she was paired with fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

Janette in the show's performance of Boogie Shoes

Although Janette is yet to be crowned champion of the show, she's certainly in for a chance this year with many tipping her and singer HRVY to be the lucky pair to lift the glitterball trophy. The dancing duo appeared on Monday's Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, with Janette expressing her excitement from the weekend.

Janette and HRVY are tipped for Strictly success

The dancer posted: "Our first @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo last night! @hrvy and I loved it! Always such a pleasure sitting and chatting away with my dear friend @zoetheball. One of my favorite days of the week! And so much to celebrate after our Jive at the weekend! #TeamFieryMess".

After their first live performance, which earned them the series' first nine, many took to social media, convinced of their success. One fan wrote on Twitter: "I'm calling it now @HRVY to win."

Another agreed, writing: "After the dances in week 1 (yes, we have a long way to go) it's either HRVY or Maisie to win."

