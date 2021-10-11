Janette Manrara reveals ‘dream come true’ with another new role on Strictly Come Dancing Did you enjoy this performance?

First a new presenting gig on It Takes Two, and now this?! Janette Manrara is absolutely smashing it right now as she revealed that she has a whole new role on Strictly Come Dancing, and called it a “dream come true”.

Sharing a video of the professionals performing to In the Heights for Strictly week, Janette revealed that she helped choreograph the entire performance. She captioned the post: “It was such an INCREDIBLE experience to be a part of the creative/choreography process w/ @tommythefranzen & @lizzie.gough for this professionals group number!

WATCH: Janette helped to choreograph the incredible performance

“Being #Latina, listening to this music, celebrating #InTheHeightsMovie, and most importantly being back w/ my amazing professionals family….. dream come true!!!! Thank you for having me back @bbcstrictly! It was an honour.” She added a prayer hands emoji to the sweet message.

Katya Jones was among those who replied to her full of praise for the routine, writing: “What a joy to dance it was!!! Thank you.” Fellow choreographer Tommy Franzen added: “It was great collaborating with you! It was so much fun!”

Her fans were also quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Funnily enough this routine made me think of you so not surprised to hear you were involved in it!” Another posted: “I wish you would’ve been a part of this dance Janette! I thought about you the whole time I watched that movie! You would’ve fitted right in there with them!”

Viewers have been loving Janette on It Takes Two

Viewers have also been loving Janette on It Takes Two, after the pro replaced Zoe Ball on the popular Strictly chat show. Posting about joining, Janette wrote: “Loved hosting @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo w/ @rylan last night. Still pinching myself. Thank you @rylan for being so incredibly supportive. I loved every second of last night with you. We’ll do it again in the final babe, shall we?”

