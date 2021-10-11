Strictly fans think they can hear Giovanni Pernice break down in tears during hidden mics clip Did you manage to catch this moment in particular?

Strictly Come Dancing fans have yet again been treated to the hidden mics video, which reveals that the dancing couples say to one another during the performance. In the clip (which includes some hilarious woofing from Gorka Marquez!), some viewers pointed out that they thought they could hear Giovanni Pernice cry at the end of his performance with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

One person wrote: “Giovanni sounds like he's sobbing, he's just so lovely with Rose!” Another added: “I did wonder if he was having a little cry. They are so bloody precious.” The star also told his dance partner “beautiful” as he went to give her a huge embrace following the performance, aw!

Rose is the first deaf contestant to have starred on the show, and has wowed the four judges with her fantastic performances so far, with her and Giovanni’s foxtrot receiving scores of nine across the board.

Speaking about the performance, head judge Shirley Ballas said: “It was absolutely exquisite and a vision. Giovanni, the beautiful choreography you did – the simplistic way that you led her and danced with her and the beautiful timing – I didn’t realise I was going to get so much beautiful foxtrot timing… very moving, well done.” Craig added: “Amazing, darling.”

Chatting about deciding to do the show, Rose previously told BBC: “A lot of people think that deaf people can’t hear the music, enjoy the music, and enjoy dancing, so I thought it would be a good platform for me to break that stereotype.”

