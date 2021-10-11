Strictly star Emma Barton reveals thoughts on early high scores in 2021 series

Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton joined HELLO!’s Insider to chat about all things dancing – and the former EastEnders star had some thoughts about the very high judges’ scores for week three of the popular show!

The star, who came runner-up in the competition with Anton Du Beke in 2019, opened up about she feels about the judges generously giving out ‘ten’ scores so early in the competition, but added that while it might be a little early, she is still “agreeing with them”!

WATCH: Emma Barton joins us to talk all things Strictly!

She explained: “I can’t believe it, already, and I don’t know how I feel about it – but I’m finding the scoring so high in comparison to years before. Craig usually has those three or four paddles out for every contestant – but maybe it is just because they are so good! The [judges are] there, they can see the magic on the dancefloor.

Emma opened up about her own time on the hit show

“We’ll see, won’t we? I feel that looking at the scores, they are high! But is that rightly so? In some ways, when the judges are giving their scores, I’m agreeing with them. John and Johannes deserved those tens, but we’re also going, ’But it’s only week three!’ But they should be scored on what they’re delivering, whether it’s week one or week three or week eight. But we’ll see, because not all dances suit everybody… so far, I’m not disagreeing with any of it, I’m just loving it!”

Emma also chatted about seeing her former dance partner Anton take on a judging role, explaining: “It’s weird actually! He was my partner and now [he’s a judge]. I’ve always been a massive fan of the show since it started, and watching him in that chair, it’s like he’s always been there!

Emma's former partner Anton is now a judge on Strictly

“He’s so popular with the audience anyway, but he brings that old school Saturday night entertainment, I find him similar to Len [Goodman]… he complements the rest of the judges and he brings a warmth and a kindness as well.”

