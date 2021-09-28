Viewers saying the same thing following Janette Manrara’s presenting debut on It Takes Two What did you think of her presenting skills?

Janette Manrara made her debut on It Takes Two on Monday night after stepped away from Strictly Come Dancing as one of the professional dancers - but how did she fare after swapping her dancing shoes and a microphone?

The former dancing pro was joined by her fellow presenter, Rylan Clark Neal, who introduced his new co-star, saying: "It feels so good to be here with a new series, and a new leading lady, ladies and gentleman. When I found out you were joining the show, and we had a meet-up and got to know each other, I'm so thrilled you are here. Are you enjoying it?”



Janette replied: ”I am so excited. It's finally happening. We are here.” Previously chatting about her new gig on The One Show, she said: “One of my favourite parts of doing Strictly has always been to sit down on that couch and just chat away. it's the most fun. I remember meeting Zoe, gosh that was eight years ago now when I did the first It Takes Two sit-down, thinking, 'This is the coolest job ever.’

“‘You get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show’. I did say, 'One day I would love to do that', and it's here, here we are!”

What did you think of Janette's debut?

So what did viewers have to say about her new role? One person wrote: “Fantastic to see #ItTakesTwo back on our tv screens tonight. Rylan and Janette make a great presenting team.” Another added: "Whoever picked Janette to present #ItTakesTwo, pat yourself on the back. She's wonderful.”

A third person added: “Having Janette on #ItTakesTwo is such a great move. Knows the pros well and knows all about the dances. Great addition.”

