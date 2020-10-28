Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui has fans in stitches with photo of bizarre family situation What will the Gogglebox star get up to next?

Gogglebox fan favourite Sid Siddiqui has been enjoying the latest shenanigans taking place at the Siddiqui residence - involving their two pet cats!

The TV personality shared three snaps of the family's two pet felines as they got ready to go out for walks, complete with special leads! Sid captioned the photos: "Walkies? This can only happen at Siddiquis."

He added a laughing crying emoji and a facepalming emoji while tagging his three sons, Baasit, Umar and Raza.

Sid shared the snaps of his cats on Twitter

Fans were in stitches over the snaps, as one wrote: "They do NOT look impressed!" Another added: "Doesn’t only happen at your place. We took our cat Chloe out on a lead at our place in London. She got so many admirers." A third person wrote: "Sid, the cats look like they are walking themselves," with a laughing crying emoji.

Sid is very close to his three sons, and fans of Gogglebox have been loving seeing him back on the show after he was forced to miss the previous series due to lockdown restrictions. Sid tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX. I am truly touched thank you so much."

Fans were delighted by the snap

Raza has also appeared several times in the new series while filling in for Umar. Viewers were pleased to see the less known Siddiqui brother join in on the fun, with one writing: "Hang on! That’s a new brother! #Gogglebox," while another added: "Ah yes, the lesser spotted Other Brother #siddiquis oh who cares they’re all legends #gogglebox."

