The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks 'family bond' on show and how new series will be different

Jay Blades has opened up about the "family" bond on heartwarming BBC show The Repair Shop and how different the upcoming new episodes, currently being filmed, will look compared to previous seasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the show has been on air since 2016, it's no wonder that the experts on the show have formed close relationships.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the presenter explained: "It's a family behind the scenes. [The experts] and the people who film the show, they are part of the family as well, so we're one big happy family and that's what oozes through the camera."

The presenter told HELLO! about the close bond between the experts

He continued: "We film six days a week, we film from eight o'clock in the morning until probably about six o'clock at night, we have breakfast together, we have dinner together and then we film together.

"If you spend that amount of time with anybody, you're going to get to know them, you're going to really enjoy their company because you find out so much about each other during that time."

The show had to halt filming earlier this year as a result of the pandemic

Although the team clearly love their time working on the BBC programme, which is filming its sixth series, the coronavirus has inevitably got in the way and the team were forced to halt production earlier this year.

On how the show has managed to go on, Jay told HELLO! about the measures put in place and how the show may look a little different than before.

Jay has been on the show since 2017

"The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras. [They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

He added: "They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same, it'll feel warm.

"The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

