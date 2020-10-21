Jay Blades introduces new member to The Repair Shop team Jay has hosted the show since 2017

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has shared the exciting news that the team on the BBC show has a new face! Taking to Instagram, the presenter, who has fronted the hugely popular lifestyle programme since 2017, wanted to introduce the new addition to his followers.

He wrote: "Every Wednesday I will be introducing you to the team down at the @therepairshop.tv - So meet @saraheleanor7 (aka Upgrade).

Jay shared the update on his social media

Jay continued: "I call her this because she has come into a role, that had some very big boots to fill but as her nickname states she is definitely upgraded the role and adds a sense of calm fun and a beautiful can-do attitude which we all need done at The Repair Shop. Please join me in saying hello and welcome to Sarah."

It's not known what role Sarah will be fulfilling in the team, but if The Repair Shop is known for one thing, it's their family atmosphere so we're confident she'll feel right at home!

Plenty of Jay's followers took to the comments section to welcome Sarah to the team. One person wrote: "Welcome to the greatest programme on BBC/TV." A second added: "Good morning jay and Sarah. Welcome to the repair shop team!"

While a third wrote: "Hello Sarah! That's lovely Jay to introduce everyone because we don't always get to see everyone that works in The Repair Shop. Definitely the best programme on the television."

Will and Kirsten recently showed off the Repair Shop's festive makeover

Jay's post comes soon after The Repair Shop, which is located in Sussex, had a festive makeover. Fellow presenter Will Kirk uploaded behind the scenes photos of the shop getting in the holiday spirit.

The presenter and restoration expert posted two picture to his Instagram, showing him and his co-star, Kirsten Ramsay, donning their Christmas jumpers stood in front of tree.

Will captioned the post: "It's Chriiiiiiistmaaaaaas!!! Well nearly. As The Repair Shop elves get to work, what items would you like to see come through the barn doors this year?"

