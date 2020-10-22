Escape to the Country star Sonali Shah wows fans with baking skills for daughter's birthday The presenter is a mum-of-two

Escape to the Country presenter Sonali Shah impressed her social media followers recently when she showcased her baking skills for her daughter's seventh birthday. The TV star, who has two children with her husband Adarsh, posted a snap of the cake she made for her daughter Ariana's special day – and it looks amazing!

MORE: All there is to know about Escape to the Country's Sonali Shah

The BBC presenter wrote in the caption: "One year older... still loves rainbows and unicorns... Ariana asked for a chocolate fudge cake with salted caramel on top... this messy mud cake was the result. I may not be able to make pretty cakes but luckily they taste [good] and thank you @arialilydesigns for adding some glam."

The presenter shared her creation on her Instagram

Sonali's fans took to the comments to share their amazement at the journalist's skills, with one person writing: "Wow looks amazing!! Happy Birthday Ariana!" while another said: "Looks amazing!"

A third follower gushed: "Looks fab. Happy Birthday to your little one. Takes much more effort to make a cake so am sure that will be appreciated."

MORE: Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson reveals eBay scam troubles

MORE: All you need to know about Alistair Appleton's job away from Escape to the Country

Sonali joined the BBC show in 2015

Sonali and her husband Adarsh have two children together: four-year-old son Rafi and seven-year-old daughter Ariana. The presenter mostly keeps her family life private, but she did also share recently share a throwback photo of herself with daughter Ariana when she was a newborn, almost seven years ago.

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "I took this photo almost 7 years ago... Ariana used to sleep on my shoulder... now she rests her head on my shoulder when she stands so tall next to little ol' me. My mum is right, there's nothing quite like having a daughter."

Sonali became a presenter for Escape to the Country in 2014 and has been a familiar face on the lifestyle show since. Along with Alistair Appleton and Jules Hudson, she helps provide expert knowledge and support for hopeful house-hunters looking for their ideal property in the British countryside.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.