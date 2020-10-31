Nicola Adams moves Strictly fans with her meaningful performance with Katya Jones The professional boxer opened up about her struggles in life

Strictly fans were united in feeling the love for Nicola Adams, saying they had 'goosebumps' after she performed an emotional dance on Strictly’s second week.

WATCH: See Nicola's stunning performance

Boxer Nicola Adams and Strictly pro Katya Jones had the pleasure of doing the first 'couples’ choice' dance of the series and they chose to perform a contemporary number to a Years & Years track.

Viewers at home joined Tess Daly in having 'goosepimples' while watching the dance. One Twitter user said: "I’ve got goosebumps. Whoever said same-sex couples can’t do it are lying."

Katya revealed that the dance was choreographed to represent dreams coming true, just as Nicola’s boxing dreams came true when she worked towards her Olympic goal.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood may be known for his sharp tongue, but he was uncharacteristically nice when he gave Nicola feedback, praising the dance and saying: "Well done. Really well done."

Before Nicola stepped onto the dancefloor, viewers were given a look into her life, to learn how she became a champion boxer. Katya calls her dance partner an "inspiration", as it comes to light that she came to London with only a backpack on her back before working her way to success.

Nicola thanked her former boxing club for welcoming and supporting her when she first arrived in London.

Nicola and Katya are the first ever female couple on the show. Years & Years, the artists of choice for the song, are known for their gay rights and equality activism, which added another meaning to the beautiful performance.

