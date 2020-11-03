Viewers are saying the same thing about ITV's Don't Rock the Boat The competition sees two teams of celebs race one another

ITV's new reality show Don't Rock the Boat premiered on Monday night - and it's fair to say that viewers are loving it so far!

The series sees 12 famous faces in two teams push their physical and mental limits as they race to complete over 500 gruelling miles while also taking part in a series of on-shore challenges.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, fans were pleasantly surprised by the entertaining episode, with one writing: "Well that was much better than I thought it would be. Will definitely be watching again tomorrow night. #DontRockTheBoat." Another added: "A lot better than I thought it would be! Woman rowing boatMan rowing boat Something entertaining and light-hearted to get us through the miserable weather this week and even more miserable lockdown!"

Are you rooting for Team Blue?

A third person tweeted: "Thought #DontRockTheBoat was actually quite decent!! It's a cool concept, quite dramatic."

Speaking about the series, co-star AJ Odudu said: "This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly.

"I personally cannot wait to get going - especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!"

Viewers were pleasantly surprised by the series

Freddie added: "It sounds like it's going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I'm pleased that I'll be spending most of my time on dry land... hopefully! It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can't wait to get started."

Stars taking part in the show including Jodie Kidd, Fleur East, Jack Fincham and Adam Thomas.

