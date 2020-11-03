The Undoing viewers have very different theories about who killed Elena The story centres on the murder of a young woman

The Undoing's second episode dropped on Sky on Monday, and it's fair to say that viewers are already seriously invested in the murder mystery thriller.

The series, which follows Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as married couple Jonathan and Grace who find themselves at the centre of a murder investigation when a young mum from their son's school, Elena, is found dead. Warning, spoilers ahead for episode two!

In the second episode, it is revealed that Jonathan was having an affair with Elena, whose son was one of his patients. He then lost his job as a result of the relationship and disappeared shortly after she was found dead.

However, he appears in the final moments of the episode, having remained hidden at his family's beach house, and swears to Grace that he had nothing to do with Elena's murder. So who did?

Elena is murdered in episode one - but who did it?

Viewers have been quick to share their theories on who really murdered Grace, with one tweeting: "At this point everyone is a suspect. I mean the killer could be me for all I know." Another added: "Blonde haired friend is super weird."

A third person wrote: "Grace’s dad (Donald Sutherland) I figured he knew what was going on & wanted to clean up his son-in-law's mess. Just a theory."

Was Grace herself involved?

Another fan believed it was either, Jonathan or Grace, explaining: "1) Grace found out about the affair & killed Elena out of jealous revenge or 2) Jonathan saw Elena getting close to his wife & encroaching on his family. Elena crossed too many lines. Killed her to keep her silence."

Other suggestions included the couple's teenage son or a character from Elena's past who we have yet to meet. We can't wait to actually find out!

