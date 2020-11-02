A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton 'in floods of tears' over emotional TV moment It was a very emotional show!

Laura Hamilton revealed that she was in "floods of tears" while watching the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday night.

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton announces exciting show news

The A Place in the Sun presenter, who regularly shares snaps of her life on social media, shared a boomerang of herself enjoying a cosy night in on Sunday while watching the heartwarming award show, and wrote: "I'm already in floods of tears," while tagging Pride of Britain and ITV.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares sneak peek in at new show

Laura has been at the front of the Channel 4 lifestyle programme since 2012 helping hopeful couples find their dream home in sunnier climates. The 38-year-old appears alongside other well-known faces on the show including Jonnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman, Scarlette Douglas and Jean Johansson.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton's gorgeous family – see the sweet pictures

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman opens up about 'scary' coronavirus symptoms

MORE: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman wows fans with incredible throwback picture

Behind the scenes, Laura shares two children, Rocco, six, and Tahlia, four, with her partner, Alex Goward. She often posts snaps of her sweet family on Instagram, and has kept her followers updated with their lives over the past few months during lockdown restrictions.

Laura shared a snap of the show on Instagram Stories

Following the news that a nationwide lockdown would be implemented for one month, Laura revealed that she would be helping by turning her pub into a village shop to help residents with their food shopping.

She wrote: "Following the Governments announcement on 31st October which effects us ALL, from 5th November we will bringing back the village shop to @lordrobertsonthegreen and do what we can to help those in need in the community... Watch this space... We are in this TOGETHER."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.