BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals real reason he turned down Strictly The 43-year-old has been approached by the dance show

Dan Walker has revealed that he declined the chance to appear on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC Breakfast star made the admission on The One Show, sharing his somewhat surprising reason for opting out of the programme.

"There's a regular phone call that comes in," Dan, 43, confessed. "The problem is I've got a big wingspan. I'm 6ft 6in, I'd need a big dance floor!"

He continued: "I always think that Strictly is a better spectator sport than it is to participate."

Should Dan decide to take on the Strictly challenge, he will be following in the footsteps of fellow BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty. Naga took part in the 14th series of the show in 2016, when she was partnered up with Pasha Kovalev.

The pair were third to be eliminated, with Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton eventually going on to lift the Glitterball trophy.

Naga Munchetty took part in the 2016 series of Strictly

Former BBC Breakfast sports correspondent Chris Hollins has also taken part in the show. He famously won the 2009 series of Strictly with partner Ola Jordan, beating Ricky Whittle in the final.

Meanwhile, the 2020 competition is now underway, with former Labour politician Jacqui Smith first to be eliminated, along with her partner Anton du Beke. They faced Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in the dance-off, with the judges ultimately deciding to send Jacqui and Anton home.

Jacqui Smith was first to be eliminated from the 2020 competition

Asked by host Tess Daly about her time on Strictly, Jacqui gushed: "I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can't continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with.

"But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are."

Anton also had warm words for his partner, saying: "I’ve loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can't begin to tell you.

"You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

