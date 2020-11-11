The Repair Shop Jay Blades talks 'brilliant' team ahead of new series filmed in lockdown The TV presenter recently chatted to HELLO! on the new episodes

The Repair Shop fans can rejoice as the brand new series is finally among us! The new episodes will air on Wednesday evening on BBC One and mark the return of the beloved show after filming was disrupted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks 'family bond' on show and how new series will be different

Ahead of the new series, frontman Jay Blades spoke to HELLO! about the upcoming episodes and revealed how the "brilliant" team behind the scenes were able to make it happen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk visibly emotional during appearance on Lorraine

"The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras. [They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

He added: "They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same, it'll feel warm.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades launches 'humbling' project for incredible cause

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher delights fans with throwback to early career

The team are returning for a new series

"The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

The programme has proved hugely popular since it first aired in 2017 and even brings in an impressive 6.5 million viewers per episode. On why the restoration programme strikes a chord with viewers, Jay explained: "I think The Repair Shop is really popular because it represents a community for one, a community of experts working on behalf of someone we don't really know.

The team on BBC's The Repair Shop

"I feel fortunate that people come in with these items. Some of the stories and the history related to them are quite raw, and they're very personal. They're opening up on TV, trusting us with their prized possession that has so much family history and we're able to repair it and give it back to them and then bring that item back to life again, so it can just continue throughout their family. You couldn't have a better job than that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.