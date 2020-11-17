Jennifer Aniston misses virtual Friends reunion – and fans react Lisa Kudrow's alter-ego Fiona Wallace spoke to four of her Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow delighted fans on Monday after sharing footage of herself in character as Web Therapy's Fiona Wallace, chatting to her Friends co-stars.

Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all played different patients in the special episode, although Jennifer Aniston was noticeably absent.

On Instagram, Lisa wrote alongside the clip: "@webtherapyshow so fun when these guys came. Maybe one day JA… It's all on @imdbtv."

VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow and her Friends co-stars reunite - but Jennifer Aniston is missing

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Jennifer Aniston where are you?," while another wrote: "Maybe now JA." A third added: "I love this so much."

It's not known why Jennifer was unable to take part in the show, but the Rachel Green actress no doubt had good reasons.

Fans can't wait for the Friends reunion to go ahead

Friends fans are excited for the much-anticipated reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.

The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Jennifer previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited for the Emmy Awards

In June, meanwhile, Jennifer and Lisa took part in a Friends Q&A for Variety's YouTube channel.

During the chat, Lisa admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

While all six cast members are yet to reunite together, in September, Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney delighted fans after appearing on TV together at the Emmy Awards.

Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa regularly meet up

The Along Came Polly actress had presented the event with Jimmy Kimmel, and returned home just in time to await the results of the Best Actress award, in which she was nominated for her role in The Morning Show.

When Jennifer arrived home, she was joined by Lisa and Courteney, who were in character as their alter-egos, Monica Gellar and Phoebe Buffay.

