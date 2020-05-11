Lisa Kudrow is renowned for her fair hair, but the Friends star hasn't always been blonde! To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, the Phoebe Buffay actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback photo of herself as a teenager with her mum Nedra, taken during a holiday in Europe. The mother-daughter duo posed by a lake in what looks to be Lucerne, Switzerland, and Lisa looked almost unrecognisable with long, brunette hair. In the caption, the actress wrote: "This is what a great mother looks like. The one on the left, I mean." Fans were quick to comment on Lisa's appearance, with one writing: "Omg, I thought you were a natural blonde! Happy Mother's Day!" while another wrote: "Omg, do you ever miss having your brunette hair?" Others made references to Friends, asking where Phoebe's twin sister Ursula was.

Lisa Kudrow looked unrecognisable with brown hair

It's been a celebratory few days for Lisa and her family. As well as Mother's Day, they also marked her son Julian's 22nd birthday on Friday. While the student was marking his big day in lockdown, his mum made sure that he still had a special day, complete with a Snickerdoodle cake from Baked it Myself. The doting mum shared a lovely photo on Instagram of herself with Julian and a friend sitting around the table in the living room at their home in Beverly Hills. Lisa looked stylish dressed in a wide-brimmed hat, and everyone had masks on for protection. Alongside the image, the Phoebe Buffay actress wrote: "Happy birthday my lovely son!"

The Friends star is renowned for her blonde hair

Lisa shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, and her pregnancy was written into Friends at the same time her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. The doting mum previously opened up about her only child during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 after he had gone to college. "He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said. "I think I'm handing it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away.. and independent. It's hard!" On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

