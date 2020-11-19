Disney+ film Godmothered looks like it's going to be a new Christmas classic Isla Fisher stars in this sweet new comedy

Disney+ is set to release their new Christmas film Godmothered on 4 December, and it already looks like it's going to be a huge hit.

The sweet comedy, starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, follows Eleanor, an inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who is determined to help out a little girl in distress who turns out to be a 40-year-old single mother, Mackenzie.

WATCH: Godmothered looks like the best Christmas film this year

The synopsis reads: "Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'Happily Ever After,' but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not."

Fans already delighted by the film, which is directed by Bridget Jones's Diary director Sharon Maguire, with one commenting: "I'm getting 2000s Disney vibes from this. I'm happy they're not just making 100 million blockbuster films anymore, these smaller films have been missing from the company for like four years now. I'm happy they're doing them again."

Are you looking forward to the new film?

Another added: "This is going to be the best movie on Disney+." A third person wrote: "This looks fun to watch at #Christmas! I’ll watch #Godmothered after watching #Noelle on #DisneyPlus when it arrives next Friday in the UK."

Others were quick to compare the film to Elf and Enchanted. One person wrote: "Okay, #Godmothered is giving off major Elf vibes IMO... and I’m HERE for it!" Another added: "This is basically ENCHANTED but with less Amy Adams."

