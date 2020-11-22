Strictly's Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer reveal surprising joint Christmas plans Karen won't be able to see her family because of travel restrictions

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Jamie Laing and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer have revealed they will be spending Christmas together.

After hearing that Karen is likely to be alone on December 25 as travel restrictions means she won't be able to visit her family in New York as usual, Jamie tells her: "I don't think you are, you're coming down to my house. I would be delighted to have you."

A delighted Karen, who grew up in the Big Apple, exclaims to the magazine: "I'm spending Christmas with the Laings!" It's clear the couple have found a close bond. "I've found a real buddy in Karen," Jamie says. "We have the best time together and I'm very happy I get to hang out with her everyday."

Karen adds: "Every year, I learn something new from my partner. I'm a different teacher and friend because of Jamie. I'm being myself more because I feel so comfortable around him," Karen says.

Both admit they would love to be crowned the king and queen of the dancefloor – and Jamie has a special way of celebrating if he and Karen are named as winners.

"We'd love to make the final," admits Jamie, 32, who laughs as he jokes that he has a celebration in mind should they lift the coveted Glitterball. "If we win I'd propose to my girlfriend Sophie, which I assume she would say no to because she'd be too embarrassed, so I'd then propose to Karen, who would also say no... then I would eat the glitterball."

Their close friendship has also helped Karen deal with the recent end of her two-year relationship with opera singer David Webb.

"I feel really positive, I'm in a good place," she assures us. "Obviously breakups are always really hard but I think things happen for a reason and I'm grateful to have a great circle of friends around me. I have Strictly, my dogs, and I have Jamie now. I tell him everything."

