Line of Duty fans spot major spoiler in new season six set photo Are you looking forward to the return of AC-12?

Line of Duty fans have spotted a clue about what to expect in season six in a new photo - and we're seriously intrigued! The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, shared a snap of the cast in AC-12's office, and fans were quick to spot a potential spoiler in the background.

Jed wrote: "We couldn't have done it without the dedication of cast, crew and supporting artistes to rigorous CoViD safety. Not a single day's filming lost, and 100+ colleagues finished the shoot in good health. We looked out for each other. We followed the science."

In the background of the Twitter photo, there is a flip chart which listed various crimes, leading one fan to reply: "Come on guys... The last one says 'perjury'. Any others?" Trying to decipher the other words, another fan added: "Maybe corruption/bribery at the top," while another added: "Some clear laddering going on there."

The show has confirmed that it will return in spring 2021 after it was forced to postpone filming at the beginning of the year due to lockdown restrictions but was then able to continue while keeping social distancing rules in place.

Fans zoomed into the board in the background of the snap

Speaking on Lorraine about having to make major changes to the series, Jed admitted: "It’s been pretty tough, to be honest with you. Firstly I’ve got to pay tribute to our brilliant cast and crew.

"We’ve been diligently and rigorously wearing masks the whole time, social distancing, sanitising any objects that pass between people, fogging spaces that we go into as well as having to take other steps such as changing scenes from interior locations to exterior locations."

