See the first look at Call the Midwife Christmas special We can't wait for the show's return!

Call the Midwife will soon be back on our screens and it's safe to say that it's going to go down a treat with fans. After filming for the new series and this year's Christmas special had to be postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wait is almost over.

MORE: 7 brand new shows coming to BBC this Christmas

The Christmas episode will air on BBC One on 25 December and series ten will air in January 2021. Take a look at some images for the upcoming festive episode below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen McGann talks Call the Midwife on This Morning

The synopsis for the upcoming special reads: "In Nonnatus House, Christmas 1965 has arrived, and the nuns... are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar, but when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan."

MORE: Helen George and boyfriend Jack Ashton celebrate major new milestone

MORE: Where are the stars of Call the Midwife now?

Leonie Elliott in the upcoming Christmas special

The BBC drama, which first aired in 2012, will see favourites return including Leonie Elliott, Helen George, Stephen McGann and many more. Stephen, along with his wife and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, opened up about the special episode and the changes the team have had to implement due to restrictions.

MORE: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

Filming for the show had to be postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic

Appearing on Lorraine last month, Heidi began: "I don't go on set, because we're trying to minimise the number of bodies on set. But there is actually somebody going round on set with a two metre pole to put between the actors at all times, it's like catholic disco in the 1970s."

Series ten will air in early 2021

Stephen then explained how humbled he felt that the show was able to continue. He told Lorraine in the same chat: "We've been overwhelmed by the amount of people contacting us just with their relief that something was still going to be the same, and I think as actors we underestimated that and it was humbling.

"We were working under restrictions but morale is good, things are good and we remember what it's all for in the end."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.