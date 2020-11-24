7 brand new shows coming to BBC this Christmas What are you most looking forward to watching?

BBC has announced its new line-up for Christmas 2021, and it sounds like we're in for a treat! From Call the Midwife's Christmas special to the return of Worzel Gummidge, here are our top picks...

Black Narcissus

Fancy something a little more dramatic? Black Narcissus sees Gemma Arterton play Sister Clodagh, a 1930s nun who heads up a mission to the mysterious palace of Mopu in the Himalayas. The late, great Dame Diana Rigg also stars as Mother Dorothea.

Gemma Arterton stars

The Serpent

Fancy a show you can really sink your teeth into? The Serpent will star Jenna Coleman, and tells the story of the capture of one of Interpol’s most wanted men, Charles Sobhraj, in 1970s Thailand.

We think everyone will be talking about this one!

Call the Midwife

You can't have a happy Christmas without a little Call the Midwife! The synopsis reads: "In Nonnatus House, Christmas 1965 has arrived, and the nuns... are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar, but when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan."

It's not Christmas without Call the Midwife!

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Zog is back! In this new special, narrated by Lenny Henry, Zog and and Gadabout try to rescue Pearl from her uncle, the King. A perfect family watch.

The film is narrated by Lenny Henry

Doctor Who

In the eagerly awaited Christmas special of the long-running sci-fi series, the Doctor has been imprisoned at the worst possible moment, leaving her three best friends to face the Daleks, the most ruthless of enemies, without her. Excited? So are we!

The Doctor isn't having the best time in the Christmas special`

The Vicar of Dibley

After a tumultuous year, which has seen sermons delivered on Zoom, our favourite vicar Geraldine Granger (Dawn French) will be back, and we couldn't be more excited!

WATCH: Dawn French Returns As Geraldine Granger In The Vicar Of Dibley

Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy

The synopsis for this sweet family film reads: "Mackenzie Crook returns as the walking talking scarecrow, alongside Shirley Henderson as Saucy Nancy, for a magical one hour film."

Our favourite scarecrow is back

Speaking about the new line-up, BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: "We've pulled out all the stops this Christmas to keep people entertained and bring comfort and joy when we need it most, with a range of unmissable programmes."

