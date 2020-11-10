Gogglebox star Lee Riley shares very rare photo of his partner Steve The couple went for a walk with Lee's co-star Jenny Newby

Gogglebox star Lee Riley has gained national fame thanks to his appearances on the show, alongside best friend Jenny Newby. But while his might be a familiar face, very little is known about his partner of 26 years, Steve. So fans were delighted this week when the star shares a very rare snapshot of his boyfriend on Instagram.

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Posted on Lee and Jenny's joint Instagram account, the sweet photo shows the trio out for a bracing walk together on the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: It's all change for Gogglebox's Malone family

Lee can be seen beaming as he takes the selfie, with Steve stood just behind and Jenny at the rear, giving two thumbs up for the camera. The caption read: "Two's company but in this instance three's definitely not a crowd!"

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

Just last month, Lee did take to social media to share a sweet tribute to his partner in celebration of his birthday. "Happy birthday to the better half, at least your here to celebrate it together [sic]," he wrote alongside a picture of the couple holding '55' balloons.

Gogglebox star Lee shared a sweet snapshot of partner Steve and co-star Jenny

"Despite being bloody cold I'm loving every minute been together on my special day, thank you for spoiling me love you," Steve replied.

MORE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Naturally, fans were delighted with the sweet insight into the couple's relationship, with one writing: "Happy birthday Steve so glad you're with Lee. Have a fab day the pair of you."

READ: Gogglebox: Siddiqui family share very rare photo of 'unseen' mum

The pair were separated during the lockdown in March as Steve resides in Cyprus, but were thankfully reunited in August when Lee went to visit him on holiday.

The couple have been together for 26 years

Sharing a photo of them on holiday in Cyprus, Steve wrote: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley, safe journey back to Blighty."

MORE: Gogglebox Pete Sandiford's stunning girlfriend revealed

The pair were also forced to part ways as Lee self-isolated with Jenny to film the Channel 4 series ahead of its return in September. However, after they finished filming, Steve paid a visit to Hull.

Sharing a photo of himself with Jenny and Lee from Jenny's caravan, he wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull. Very happy to be reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny #fridayfilming #gogglebox #happydays #holidays."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.