I'm a Celebrity's Ruthie Henshall once sang for Princess Diana while tipsy The stage star entertained the late Princess during her romance with Prince Edward

Ruthie Henshall shocked I'm a Celebrity viewers on Friday night when she spilled some secrets from her romance with Prince Edward.

The West End star revealed how she once drunkenly performed I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables for an intimate audience consisting of Princess Diana, the Queen and Princess Margaret!

Ruthie confessed all to fellow campmate Shane Richie, dropping the bombshell that Prince Charles got her tiddly on martinis.

Describing her favourite meeting with Diana, she said: "I met (Diana) a couple of times and one of my favourite, favourite times – we were at Balmoral, Diana, the Queen, (Princess) Margaret, the Queen Mother, Edward, myself.

"She was lovely. I don't remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first martini so I was fairly... I had two of them and I was like 'Woah'.

Princess Diana requested a song

"The Queen and Margaret start singing a hymn and Diana goes, 'Sing us a song!' Margaret then goes, 'Yes sing us a song from that show you're in'.

"I was in Les Miserables at the time and I sang I Dreamed a Dream and I must've changed key three times because I was so (expletive) on martinis."

Ruthie went on to marry Tim Howar

Ruthie, 53, dated the Queen's youngest son solidly for a couple of years, and on-and-off for five.

She went on to marry actor and singer Tim Howar. The couple tied the knot in 2004, and welcomed two daughters together, before announcing their separation in August 2009.

Ruthie has recalled memories with Prince Charles and Prince Edward

She has fond memories of her time with Edward and has previously recounted some of her interactions with his family, including Prince Charles.

She recalled a "cook-out" beside a loch in Scotland with Charles and Edward when she fell victim to a prank by the royal brothers.

"They told me there were ghosts in this particular place and when I went the toilet with a candle - as there was no electricity - they waited me to come out and then jumped out on me," she shared. "I screamed the place down! They were hilarious."

