Princess Diana's former chef on cooking for her during the 'dark bulimia years' Darren McGrady previously spoke to HELLO! about Diana's eating disorder

It seems like everyone's watching the new series of The Crown right now, which shows the late Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles.

One person who knew the mother of Princes William and Harry extremely well in those days was former royal chef, Darren McGrady.

Darren, who first worked as personal chef to the Queen and later at Kensington Palace for Diana, Princess of Wales, has shared a new post on his Instagram page about his time working for the royal.

Darren wrote: "The Crown (season 4) starts today and covers Princess Diana and her struggle with Bulimia. I cooked for her during the 'dark years' and also once she got her life back on track. My next video shares her happier times, eating healthy and fooling Prince's William and Harry at the same time :)"

We can imagine those dark years must have been a tough time to cook for Diana.

Darren spoke exclusively to HELLO! back in 2017 and addressed the Princess' eating disorder. He revealed that he used to question Diana's eating habits, but he thought it wasn't his place to say anything.

He recalled one summer when Prince Charles and Diana visited the Queen at Balmoral. Darren received a call from the car, from Diana who was on the phone asking him to prepare "certain foods" so that it could be ready for when they arrived.

"I have never talked about the food I prepared for her, the silly things she'd ask for, and I'd never want to and never will, I don't think it's right," said Darren.

Princess Diana was known for her fabulous style

"But you know the aiding and abetting the bulimia… I was making dishes for the Princess. I always questioned why on earth she wanted all of this food, any of this food, but there was nothing I could do. I was there as a chef, my job was to cook and to prepare food. I wasn't a psychologist, or a doctor, who could say you shouldn't be eating all of this. I knew something wasn't right but I didn't know or understand what bulimia was."

The chef reflected on Diana's healthier years after she overcame her bulimia, saying: "By the time I moved to Kensington Palace, the Princess had already confronted the bulimia and talked about it in the hope that other people would do. She got her life back on track. She was working out at the gym every day, looking the best she ever did. She had changed, she was now a healthy eater.

"Bread and butter pudding was her favourite. She would have a small portion every now and then and only when William and Harry were at home; she wouldn't request it when she was alone."

