The 29 best Christmas songs of all time - see our playlist

Sharnaz Shahid
With Christmas just around the corner, it's difficult to imagine the holiday season without any of these classic songs. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up some of our favourite festive tunes to get us in the mood to party...
If you're a Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You fan or a Wham! Last Christmas obsessive, then we have the perfect festive playlist for you this year! These tunes are some of the most memorable classics which will work its magic at either your Christmas party or whilst you're doing Christmas shopping.
These Yuletide jingles are guaranteed to lift anyone's sprit - so make sure you inject some joy into the festive season with these amazing tracks. Full playlist below…
1. Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade
2. Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues
3. Step Into Christmas by Elton John
4. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey
5. Last Christmas by Wham!
6. Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Dean Martin
7. Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band Aid
8. Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea
9. One More Sleep by Leona Lewis
10. Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens
11. 8 Days of Christmas by Destiny's Child
12. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
13. Frosty the Snowman by Cocteau Twins
14. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5
15. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by The Temptations
16. My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears
17. Jingle Bells - Michael Bublé (ft. The Puppini Sisters)
18. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt
19. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland
20. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms
21. A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives
22. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard
23. Baby it's Cold Outside by Dean Martin
24. Bad Sharon by Robbie Williams (feat. Tyson Fury)
25. Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
26. Mistletoe by Justin Bieber
27. Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley
28. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters
29. I'll Be Home For Christmas (If Only In My Dreams) by Frank Sinatra
