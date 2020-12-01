The 29 best Christmas songs of all time - see our playlist Here's our pick of the best festive tunes for your Christmas playlist

If you're a Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You fan or a Wham! Last Christmas obsessive, then we have the perfect festive playlist for you this year! These tunes are some of the most memorable classics which will work its magic at either your Christmas party or whilst you're doing Christmas shopping.

These Yuletide jingles are guaranteed to lift anyone's sprit - so make sure you inject some joy into the festive season with these amazing tracks. Full playlist below…

1. Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade

2. Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues

3. Step Into Christmas by Elton John

4. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

5. Last Christmas by Wham!

6. Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Dean Martin

7. Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band Aid

8. Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea

9. One More Sleep by Leona Lewis

10. Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens

11. 8 Days of Christmas by Destiny's Child

12. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

13. Frosty the Snowman by Cocteau Twins

14. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5

15. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by The Temptations

16. My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears

17. Jingle Bells - Michael Bublé (ft. The Puppini Sisters)

18. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

19. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland

20. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

21. A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

22. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard

23. Baby it's Cold Outside by Dean Martin

24. Bad Sharon by Robbie Williams (feat. Tyson Fury)

25. Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

26. Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

27. Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley

28. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters

29. I'll Be Home For Christmas (If Only In My Dreams) by Frank Sinatra

