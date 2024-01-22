The Traitors ending: Has Harry blown his chances with new recruit and how will the winner be decided?

The Traitors' roundtables are dwindling in numbers, which can only mean one thing. Season two of the hit BBC show, which has kept millions entertained during the long month of January, is finally coming to an end. But how will the show conclude? Will Snake King Harry take home the prize pot? Will Ross avenge his mother? And when is this all set to go down? Find out when the show is ending, and what to expect, here…

Airing three times a week over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we have three episodes left of The Traitors before the show’s finale on 28th January, which will reveal whether the Traitors of Faithfuls will split the cash prize of up to £120,000.

Fans have been loving the show, which has taken on many twists and turns since Paul, Ash and Harry were named as Traitors in the first episode. After being joined by Miles by episode two, the Traitors have been engaging in plenty of traitorous activity themselves, with Ash quickly being spotted as a Traitor and picked off.

Harry on The Traitors

Miles followed after an unfortunate poisoned chalice situation, where the Faithfuls were quick to work out that Miles was the one who gave murdered Diane a murderous glass of fizzy rose - even though the roundtable charge was led by Miles’ fellow Traitor, Paul. Paul and Harry then recruited Andrew - but things didn’t go quite to plan for Paul after he casually bandied Harry’s name about during the car ride after asking - with Harry finding out about the situation - the Traitor quickly got in ahead of any betrayals that Paul had in mind by ruthlessly setting everyone against him during a roundtable.

© Studio Lambert Ross on The Traitors

While Harry appeared to be infallible - could his time be coming to an end after making a fatal misstep?

After Harry led the charge against Paul at the roundtable, the Faithfuls were confused when Charlie was murdered, and Harry left alive, considering that he had ‘masterminded’ the Traitors’ moves and showed himself to be a threat. However, after the latest challenge, Harry had a stroke of luck by managing to bag himself the shield, meaning that he was protected from being murdered.

The Traitors season 2 contestants: Faithfuls and Traitors © Mark Mainz Andrew, Jonny, Paul, Jasmine, Charlie, Anthony, Sonja, Aubrey, Diane, Brian, Mollie, Claudia Winkleman, Harry, Zack, Evie, Charlotte, Ash, Meg, Jaz, Kyra, Ross, Tracey & Miles Andrew - Faithful

Anthony - Faithful

Ash - Traitor

Aubrey - Faithful

Brian - Faithful

Charlie - Faithful

Charlotte - Faithful

Diane - Faithful

Evie - Faithful

Harry - Traitor

Jasmine - Faithful

Jaz - Faithful

Jonny - Faithful

Kyra - Faithful

Meg - Faithful

Miles - Traitor

Mollie - Faithful

Paul - Traitor

Ross - Faithful

Sonja - Potential Traitor

Tracey - Faithful

Zack - Faithful

As a result, Harry planned to keep his shield a secret, and then recruit another Traitor. When no one was murdered in the morning, he planned to reveal to everyone that he was carrying the Shield, leading them to think that the Traitors had attempted to murder Harry, but it hadn’t worked out.

© Llara Plaza Harry arranged for Paul to be voted out of the show

However, the fatal misstep was recruiting Ross as a Traitor. Unbeknownst to Harry or Andrew, Ross is Diane’s son, who was murdered via rose by the Traitors. After Ross casually quizzed them both on why they had decided to pick off Diane, Harry replied, “She needed to be put in her place.”

With a new task to avenge his mother’s demise, Ross told the cameras his plan to take down Harry when and where he could. But will Ross’ plan of revenge pan out, or will Harry be one step ahead once again? We can’t wait to find out, and in the meantime, Twitter/X has been loving the discourse.

© Studio Lambert Who will make it to the end?

One person wrote: “Ross being recruited and saying he is going for revenge for his mum's murder is Exactly WHAT I NEEDED FROM THIS SHOW,” while another fan joked: “Love Island producers: ‘Same again this year?’ ‘Yeah, gets ratings, don’t mess.’ Traitors producers: ‘What if we engineered Hamlet?’”

© Mark Mainz Diane was poisoned by rose

How will the winner(s) be decided?

The finale is just as delightfully theatrical as the rest of the season - and if it follows season one, we already know how the final contestants will decide when the game is over. Instead of battling it out at the roundtable, the contestants will gather by the fire pit, and cast either green or red smoke into the fire. If they throw in green smoke, it means they are satisfied that the game is over. If one player throws in red smoke, the group has to vote out another play.

© Mark Mainz Who will take home the prize?

If there is one Traitor left in their midst by the time they all agree to end the game, that player takes home the prize. If not, the prize pot is split between the remaining Faithfuls. At this present moment in time; Harry, Andrew and Ross are still in the game as Traitors, while Evie, Mollie, Jaz, Zack and Jasmine are the remaining Faithfuls.