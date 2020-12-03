Death in Paradise confirm return of iconic character for series ten – and fans are thrilled! The actor was the lead character in series one and two

Death in Paradise have confirmed the return of an iconic character for its upcoming tenth series. DI Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, will be returning to Saint Marie for a very special appearance, despite his character being killed off at the end of series two.

WATCH: Death in Paradise release teaser clip of Ben Miller's return

Although the plot of his return is yet to be revealed, many fans took to the replies underneath the announcement on Twitter to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Best news ever I can't re watch his last episode as it upsets me so much."

Ben Miller first left the show six years ago

A second person tweeted: "Aww! Camille still carries Richard in her heart! *Sniffles*. All of us DI Poole fans are happy for any crumb on offer. *Orders big pack of tissues to mop the tears*," while a second added: "Who says dreams can't come true?! Just wish it would be more permanent. Richard Poole was the series for me! Looking forward to this!"

A third fan of the show couldn't help but wonder what his return would mean for the show. They tweeted: "Twin Brother? Flashback? Risen from the dead, what could it be?!"

The upcoming new series, due out early next year, will see the return of Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, as well as other show favourites make another appearance. It was confirmed recently that Detective Sergeant Camille Bordey, played by Sara Martin, will also be back for a two-episode special to celebrate the show's ten-year anniversary.

Ralf Little will reprise his role as Neville Parker

In the special episodes, Camille returns to St Marie and finds herself involved in an investigation involving her mother, Mayor Catherine Bordey. Her life then changes dramatically after the death of a friend puts her in danger.

Chatting to The Mirror about her return, Sara said: "There are some characters that never leave you and I'm still Camille, wherever I go.

"After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the tenth anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise."

