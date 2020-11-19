Jason Manford hints at role in Death in Paradise season ten Could the comedian be playing a guest detective? We hope so!

Jason Manford has opened up about what to expect from his role in Death in Paradise, and we can't wait! Chatting to HELLO!, he hinted that he might even be playing a guest detective - and we certainly hope it's true!

MORE: Death in Paradise confirms the return of beloved character

He jokily explained: "I can't confirm or deny whether I was in Death in Paradise but I definitely filmed a show in Guadeloupe, that's all I can tell you... I can tell you I had a great time filming a TV show in Guadeloupe. What you decide that programme is is up to you. I don't know if there's anything... maybe Mastermind is filmed out there? I don't know."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jason Manford is set to find the country's biggest Elf fan

He continued: "Even if I have been on Death in Paradise I would never give the game away, whether I was a murderer or a murderee. Is that the victim? Whether I'm a guest detective or... I couldn't possibly say."

When we asked him if he was indeed playing a guest detective, he coyly replied: "I never said that. I said I could be but I could not be. It might not even be a show with detectives in it!"

MORE: Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher give sneak peek at Death in Paradise filming

MORE: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise

MORE: Jason Manford talks taking over from Ralf Little on Death in Paradise one day

The star is currently taking part in Sky's search for the world's biggest Elf fan - so he has certainly been busy ahead of lockdown number two! Speaking of getting into the Christmas spirit earlier than usual for the hilarious-sounding task, he said: "It just made me feel a bit warm. I thought, 'It feels quite nice to be involved in this.'

Jason visited Guadaloupe for filming earlier this year

"I think when people see this, and knowing the internet... how things go viral, you know TikTok and all these sorts of things, just seeing people trying to act out scenes from the film will be an absolute treat. I can't wait to judge it."