Joe Sugg stuns fans with hilarious transformation – but it's all for a great cause The Strictly finalist is appearing on Sunday's episode of Countryfile

Joe Sugg left his fans stunned on Thursday after he posted a photo of himself with a rather unusual transformation – but it was all for a worthy cause.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who is making a guest appearance on BBC's Countryfile this weekend, could be seen sporting a Victorian fancy dress look, to celebrate the end of his successful campaign for Movember.

The social media star, who has been raising funds for the charity throughout November, wrote in the caption: "Thanks to everyone that donated to my Movember page this year, appreciate you all, before I shaved it off, I wanted to see if I could make myself look like a Victorian... turns out I just look like a right [expletive]."

Joe's fans couldn't help but poke fun at his new look, with one person quipping underneath the post: "Monopoly man is that you??" Another follower was loving the look, as they joked: "Gave me flashbacks to the quickstep [not going to lie] KFC man." A third said: "You coming for Frank Sinatra with that top hat a suit?"

Joe and his girlfriend, Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell, often share funny photos of their fun-filled relationship, including a recent snap showing Joe sporting a bright red wig.

Posting on her Instagram, Dianne wrote: "Who wore it better @joesugg?" Fans were loving the pair's matching hair, with one writing: "Hahaha omg you look like twins, I love this!!"

Dianne and Joe have no doubt been enjoying each other's company even more so recently, since reuniting after this year's series of Strictly.

The professional dancer, who has been in a relationship with Joe since 2018 after meeting on the BBC ballroom dance show when they were partnered up, was dancing with The Wanted singer Max George before they were voted out in week four.

