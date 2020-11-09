We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Joe Sugg has revealed the sweet way he's been remembering his summer holiday with girlfriend Dianne Buswell. The couple, who fell in love when they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, have been forced to live apart due to the BBC One show's strict 'bubble' rules, and Joe has naturally been missing his girlfriend.

The YouTube star explained he had found a special way to treasure their staycation memories; using a disposable camera so he can enjoy looking at the photographs rather than relying on digital versions.

Joe shared two never-before-seen snaps from their travels, admitting they were his new favourite photographs.

Joe Sugg has been reminiscing about his staycation with girlfriend Dianne Buswell

He wrote: "Got a disposable camera developed from the summer and these were two of my favourites."

Joe and Dianne could be seen posing for a sweet selfie in one image, while the other showed the lovebirds perched on top of a cliff, looking out to sea.

The pair's fans were quick to comment on the cute snaps, with one penning, "you two are the cutest" and other sharing, "Awww these are so cute can’t wait for you guys to be back together again". A third was feeling nostalgic about travelling in light of the new UK guidelines.

"Miss those summer vibes when we could still see some people", one of Joe's fans wrote. Us too…

The pair's idyllic staycation took place in July and saw the pair packing their bags and hitting the road in their VW Campervan.

They posted a number of romantic pictures from their travels as they made the most of the natural beauty spots the UK has to offer.

Speaking to HELLO! recently, Dianne discussed being separated from her family in Australia and making a home for herself in the UK.

The Strictly couple enjoyed a romantic campervan getaway this summer

The professional dancer revealed having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said.

"That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

