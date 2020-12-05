Janette Manrara was visibly emotional on Saturday after appearing in her first-ever Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final!

The star and her partner, HRVY took to the dance floor in 'Musicals Week', and completed a show-stopping American Smooth to One from the hit show A Chorus Line.

Head judge Shirley Ballas was quick to heap praise on the professional who was visibly moved by her comments. She told the audience and viewers at home: "Well HRVY you definitely brought theatre to this ballroom.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and HRVY's stunning American Smooth

"But let's just take a moment because I do believe it's Janette's first time to be in the quarter-final. Let me tell you young lady that was beautifully choreographed from beginning to end, you did your student proud."

The musical number proved popular with all three judges as the contestants received a near-perfect score of 29. Their performance blew away judge Motsi Mabuse. "I just need to calm myself down, oh my goodness!", she began.

This weekend marked Janette's first-ever quarter-final

"This routine, this choreography challenged you. At this stage in the competition, every single person must be challenged. On week one, we knew when you came in what a fabulous talent [you are]. But what I love, what I adore, what I absolutely celebrate, is that you don't sit on your talent.

"You are like 'Let me share this with you!' You are sharing your skill. A choreography full of content, you took the risk, you did not miss one step. You didn't. I think this was the dance of the season!"

Craig Revel Horwood was equally impressed with the couple's routine. After pointing out that HRVY had "missed the slight timing" on a turn, which was met with a chorus of boos from the fellow dancers, the judge admitted: "I've got to say, for me, it's like looking in a mirror, darling.

"You can sing, you can dance, you can act, you're a triple threat darling. I think I'll have to call myself CRH now!"

