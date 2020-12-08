5 brilliant dramas coming to Channel 5 to add to your must-watch list Check out some of the top-notch telly that the network has planned...

All Creatures Great and Small might have been a breakout hit for Channel 5 this year, but it looks like there are plenty more where that came from! While we don't have the airdates just yet, check out the top dramas to look out for on the network...

The Crowning

Welcoming the British telly royalty that is Three Girls star Jill Halfpenny, Robin Hood himself Jonas Armstrong and Whitechapel star Rupert Penry-Jones, the series follows a mother, Jodie, who sees a teenage boy and becomes convinced that he is her missing son.

The synopsis reads: "Whether she is right or not, in that moment her spark of hope is ignited and she commits to a dangerous and transgressive path that will take her to the edge of reason. How far will she go? How far would any of us go to find a missing child?"

Anne Boleyn

We're already so excited for this one! Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith stars as Anne Boleyn herself in a three-part thriller. The synopsis reads: "The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective.

Jodie is set to star as Anne Boleyn

"The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.:

I May Destroy You actor Paapa Essiedu will play George Boleyn, while White Lines star Barry Ward is set to star as Thomas Cromwell.

Dalgliesh

Based on PD James' bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries, Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel will play Inspector Adam Dalgliesh in this six-part series.

Fans might also recognise Bertie from ITV's The Sister

Channel 5's synopsis reads: "Starting in the mid-1970's England, the exciting new crime series is told from the perspective of P.D. James' uniquely enigmatic detective and follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets."

Intruder

This four-part series follows a high-flying married couple, Rebecca and Sam, whose lives are ruined after two teenagers break into their home. The synopsis reads: "Family Liason Officer Bailey becomes embroiled in the ensuing investigation, with those involved heading down a dangerous path of cover-up, corruption and murder in this gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller."

With Intent

Did you enjoy The Secrets She Keeps? If so, this sounds like the one for you!

Starring former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and The Americans actor Brett Tucker, the story follows a British woman and her husband seeking a fresh start in Australia after infidelity rocks their marriage – that’s the plan until they hire a young local nanny. But of course, she is not as innocent as she appears, and there are deadly consequences.

Charlie is set to star in With Intent

