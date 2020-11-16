Kate Thomas
Best adult onesies for women to keep cosy this winter – shop these comfy styles
Winter 2020 hasn't quite gone to plan for most of us. Instead of attending glitzy parties and booking cosy weekend staycations, you're likely to be spending every weekend snuggled up on your sofa and binge-watching cheesy Christmas movies instead – which is where your new best friend, the humble onesie comes in.
The one-piece loungewear has revolutionised the art of sitting around and scrolling through Netflix - and we're pretty sure you'll never want to leave the house again once you find the perfect one!
We've rounded up the best adult onesies for women to make the dark nights a little cosier. From ultra-comfy styles to comedy animal onesies and matching family sleepsuits, here are all the best styles to slob out on the sofa in.
Read on to find out which onesies have the best reviews…
Super soft women's onesie
We predict you'll be living in this very soft, fleece-lined one-piece all winter. The fluffy loungewear comes with cute teddy bear ears and in three different shades.
Grey Teddy Ear Onesie, £23.00, PrettyLittleThing
Unicorn women's onesie
Know someone who loves all things pink and sparkly? We reckon this rainbow, unicorn-themed onesie would be the perfect gift for a fashionable friend this Christmas.
Unicorn Onesie Women's, £18.99, Amazon
Matching family onesies
Get your kids matching onesies for the perfect family photo opportunity! We're loving this grey star print number from eBay, which comes in kids' sizes too.
Matching Women's Mother/Daughter Onesie, £27.99, eBay
Animal print women's onesie
This Dalmatian print onesie from ASOS is going straight on our wish lists. The gorgeous one-piece also has cute ear detailing on the hood – and is sure to brighten up a ruff day (pardon the pun).
Loungeable Dalmatian Onesie, £22, ASOS
Christmas women's onesie
The verdict is in – and this the highest rated Christmas onesie on Amazon. The festive red number is bound to get you in the festive spirit and comes with cute pom-pom embellished tassels.
Ladies Fleece All in One Piece Pyjamas, £ 22.00, Amazon
Sloth women's onesie
This has got to be one of the most fitting onesie designs of all time. This super cute sloth design has over 4.5 stars and 197 ratings on Amazon. *Adds to basket*
Super Soft Cosplay Adult Onesie, £22.99, Amazon
Sporty women's onesie
If you're not into wacky designs and garish colours, we've found the ideal alternative. These simple, zip-up onesies will provide you with all the comfort you're craving, while still looking casual enough to be able to pop to the shops!
Women's Onesie Jumpsuit, £27.95, eBay
