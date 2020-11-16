We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter 2020 hasn't quite gone to plan for most of us. Instead of attending glitzy parties and booking cosy weekend staycations, you're likely to be spending every weekend snuggled up on your sofa and binge-watching cheesy Christmas movies instead – which is where your new best friend, the humble onesie comes in.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

The one-piece loungewear has revolutionised the art of sitting around and scrolling through Netflix - and we're pretty sure you'll never want to leave the house again once you find the perfect one!

We've rounded up the best adult onesies for women to make the dark nights a little cosier. From ultra-comfy styles to comedy animal onesies and matching family sleepsuits, here are all the best styles to slob out on the sofa in.

Read on to find out which onesies have the best reviews…

Super soft women's onesie

We predict you'll be living in this very soft, fleece-lined one-piece all winter. The fluffy loungewear comes with cute teddy bear ears and in three different shades.

Grey Teddy Ear Onesie, £23.00, PrettyLittleThing

SHOP: Looking for the perfect advent calendar this year? 100+ ideas right this way

Unicorn women's onesie

Know someone who loves all things pink and sparkly? We reckon this rainbow, unicorn-themed onesie would be the perfect gift for a fashionable friend this Christmas.

Unicorn Onesie Women's, £18.99, Amazon

Matching family onesies

Get your kids matching onesies for the perfect family photo opportunity! We're loving this grey star print number from eBay, which comes in kids' sizes too.

Matching Women's Mother/Daughter Onesie, £27.99, eBay

RELATED: Everything you need for lockdown 2.0

Animal print women's onesie

This Dalmatian print onesie from ASOS is going straight on our wish lists. The gorgeous one-piece also has cute ear detailing on the hood – and is sure to brighten up a ruff day (pardon the pun).

Loungeable Dalmatian Onesie, £22, ASOS

Christmas women's onesie

The verdict is in – and this the highest rated Christmas onesie on Amazon. The festive red number is bound to get you in the festive spirit and comes with cute pom-pom embellished tassels.

Ladies Fleece All in One Piece Pyjamas, £ 22.00, Amazon

Sloth women's onesie

This has got to be one of the most fitting onesie designs of all time. This super cute sloth design has over 4.5 stars and 197 ratings on Amazon. *Adds to basket*

Super Soft Cosplay Adult Onesie, £22.99, Amazon

Sporty women's onesie

If you're not into wacky designs and garish colours, we've found the ideal alternative. These simple, zip-up onesies will provide you with all the comfort you're craving, while still looking casual enough to be able to pop to the shops!



Women's Onesie Jumpsuit, £27.95, eBay

LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAY? Quarantine birthday ideas and how to make it fun

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.