Craig Revel Horwood has responded to complaints made about last week's Strictly Come Dancing professional routine.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, the BBC ballroom judge explained to Steph McGovern how he thought it was "mad" that a number of people weren't happy with the routine, which aired on Saturday and was inspired by Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

"I think it's madness," he said. "It's a form of theatre. They're artists, they're dancers and they are involving themselves in characters. I was just really sad that I didn't make an entrance. I was so jealous, I wanted to be in there with a big blue emu on my head!"

He added: "I think it's mad for people to complain about something like that. It's theatre. It's from a show called Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. If you haven't seen that movie, I suggest you go and watch it and see why they were doing what they were doing.

"It's not just for fancy dress, they were representing a very real movie and a musical on stage. I think it's crazy, and I think the people that are complaining just need to turn onto another station."

Plenty on social media were loving the routine

Despite some viewers complaining about the routine, which saw professional dancers Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe and Gorka Marquez dressed in drag, the opening performance received a huge number of glowing reviews on social media from audiences at home.

One person tweeted: "How brilliant was the opening @bbcstrictly dance by the #Strictly Pros? Fantastic as always #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly2020." A second person echoed this, writing: "Strictly is bring the fab to fabulous tonight! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing," along with a still of the routine.

Another had high praise for the leading professionals, writing: "God bless Johannes, Giovanni and Gorka. Still not over the Priscilla opening. #StrictlyComeDancing." And a fourth simply wrote: "Best pro dance this series IN LOVE #StrictlyComeDancing."

