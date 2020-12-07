Oti Mabuse is considering a brand new career! The Strictly pro took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new snapshot of her celebrity dance partner, Bill Bailey, and used the opportunity to joke about a new job opportunity. Oti posted the picture to highlight Bill's incredible weight loss since starting his Strictly journey, admitting she was blown away by his results.

She wrote: "Who is this person? How much weight did @the_bill_bailey lose? Wow - I should definitely run a dance school and help people lose weight through dance! Also Mrs Bailey very healthy meals have helped #danceismylife #newandimproved #skinnymini."

WATCH: Oti Mabuse celebrates 30th birthday with emotional family call

Oti's fans were just as impressed by Bill's transformation. "How much has he lost? Can we have a before and after? He looks great!" one fan remarked, while a second added: "Can I please be in this class?! Love to learn to dance." A third told the star: "Love you two!!! I would LOVE an Oti dance school!!"

Bill, 55, and Oti, 30, made it through to the final five on Sunday night, following JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden's exit. The comedian has seriously impressed both viewers and judges with his routines, and has admitted he is now desperate to win the competition for the sake of his friends.

Oti showcased Bill's weight loss in a photo on Instagram

He told the Sun: "There has been quite some betting going on, it's mainly my friends. They keep texting me every week when we get through, saying, 'Well done, Bill, keep going, we're betting on you.'

"There will be a lot of people that I will be paying for Christmas if I make it all the way, I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders!"

His family will also be hoping to see Bill lift the Glitterball trophy. Bill has been married to his wife Kristen for 22 years and together the couple share a son, 14-year-old Dax.

