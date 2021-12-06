Ruth Langsford has made the preparations for Christmas a lot easier – thanks to a tip she first posted on social media last year.

On Sunday, the Loose Women star shared the brilliant tip again by posting a brand new video of the time-saving hack. "Here we go then… Christmas present wrapping on the ironing board!" she wrote.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford thrills fans with best Christmas hack ever

"Whether you sit or stand you can get the board to the exact height that suits you….no more bad backs! You’re welcome! #christmas #presents #wrapping #ironingboard."

Back in December 2020, the former This Morning presenter originally uploaded a video that showed an ironing board set up in what appeared to be her living room.

She then panned the camera from one end to the other, showing two rolls of Christmas paper (one red and one gold) as well as a Sellotape dispenser and scissors.

Ruth shared the same hack again this week

Ruth captioned the short clip: "Ironing board’s up... let the wrapping commence! My top Xmas tip... use your ironing board to wrap presents... standing or sitting you can create the best height for you... your back will thank me!! #christmas #wrapping."

The 61-year-old's latest post quickly garnered hundreds of comments from grateful fans who wanted to express how much they appreciated the idea.

Ruth is getting ready for the festive season

One wrote: "Used this trick today and thought of you!" Another remarked: "Ha, you've made me enjoy wrapping presents this year! No sore knees and no mess, thank you Ruth xx." A third post read: "I did this last year made a difference thanks Ruth."

Other followers agreed, commenting: "What a great idea," "This is genius," and: "I love this!"

