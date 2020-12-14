Gogglebox stars blown away after Mariah Carey tweets 'love' for the show This is so cool!

Gogglebox stars Abbie and Georgia were left feeling starstruck over the weekend when they realised that superstar Mariah Carey had tweeted her 'love' for the show.

After the Channel 4 programme had shared a clip of the best friends from Durham watching the singer's festive special on Apple TV, the singer re-tweeted the video to her 21 million followers.

In the clip, Abbie can be heard saying: "I feel like 2020 has been saved by Mariah Carey," before Georgia responded: "And that's all it took."

The superstar then quote-tweeted the video, adding the comment: "Love this!!" along with three laughing-face emojis.

Abbie and Georgia soon saw the mention from Mariah and replied underneath: "Aw wow! We absolutely loved the show! We hope you have an amazing Christmas @MariahCarey."

Plenty of fans on Twitter were equally amazed by the US singer watching the Channel 4 show. One person tweeted: "NO WAY IS MARIAH WATCHING GOGGLEBOX!!!" A second user wrote: "Mariah watches Gogglebox I feel that this is the height of fame for the UK."

The singer re-tweeted the clip from the show

Meanwhile, a third gushed: "Wow I am so impressed Mariah that you saw this on Gogglebox it shows you are down to earth... From Tim in England, have a great Christmas and stay healthy!!"

The Dreamlover singer, often hailed as the Queen of Christmas, had another interaction with UK fans recently when she celebrated her iconic festive song All I Want For Christmas Is You reaching number one in the official charts for the very first time, 26 years after its initial release.

In a video posted to her Twitter on Saturday, the Grammy-winner said: "I just wanted to take a minute, I'm here in my christmas onesie hanging out and I just said I can't not thank the fans and let them know that I know what a huge deal this is and we need to be festive and celebrate together because you made this happen.

"I wrote this little song, my first Christmas song I ever wrote, and I'm just so proud and so thankful and full of gratitude that it's finally number one in the UK on the official charts."

