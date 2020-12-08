Gogglebox's co-creator, Tania Alexander, has posted on social media for the first time since her shock exit from the show back in November.

Over the weekend, the showrunner broke her Twitter silence to reply to a tweet from one of the show's best-loved families, the Malones. The family posted a throwback snap of dad Tom and mum Julie on their shared Twitter page. In the photo, taken long before they were Gogglebox stars, the couple looks almost unrecognisable.

"Back in the day!" they captioned the sweet picture. Less than ten minutes after the snap was shared, Tania showed her support for the couple and wrote back with two heart emojis.

In November, Deadline confirmed that Tania had quit the popular Channel 4 show halfway through the filming of the 16th series. At the time, production company Studio Lambert reported that she was leaving to pursue fresh challenges, with a spokesperson for the studio saying: "We wish Tania success with her future projects."

Tania has yet to reveal why she left Gogglebox

Her exit followed what has been a strange year for Gogglebox. To enable filming to continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the show was forced to implement new measures, including the use of rigged cameras so that families could "take part without any contact from the crew".

Despite this change, Gogglebox has continued to draw impressive audiences, with Channel 4 reporting in April that it had broken audience share records.

At the time, Channel 4's director of programming, Ian Katz, explained: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it's also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

