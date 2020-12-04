Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr hints at leaving the show The Channel 4 star has been on the hit programme since 2014

The Malones have been a staple on Gogglebox, but Tom Malone Jr has hinted that the family's time on the Channel 4 show could be coming to an end as he gets ready to move in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe before Christmas.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the Gogglebox favourite, who works as a professional dancer away from the popular programme, revealed that, if the opportunity arose, this move out of the family home could mean the Malone family no longer appear on the show together.

Tom, who moved back in with his parents this year to film the most recent series, told the publication: "If the opportunity was good enough then yeah 100 per cent, [one of the family] would leave but I think the rest of [them] would be able to stay on Gogglebox."

The dancer also revealed whether the move would mean his girlfriend making her debut on Gogglebox, but sadly fans will have to wait until that happens: "Because of contracts and stuff, unfortunately, you won't see my girlfriend on the show."

Tom and Bryona have been dating since June

Tom and his girlfriend are popular on various social media platforms, including Tik Tok thanks to his impressive moves, but it was on Instagram that Tom got his followers talking recently.

The dancer was forced to explain why he wears a wedding ring during a recent live Q&A on his Instagram stories, after many were wondering if he and Bryony had tied the knot. One user asked: "Is that a wedding ring you wear?" Tom then confirmed it is a wedding ring, but it is not his wedding ring.

Taking the gold band off of the index finger of his left hand, Tom explained: "I wear it every day. It goes everywhere with me. My most prized possession." He finished off the video clip by reiterating: "It's not my wedding ring, it's my grandad's." Tom's girlfriend Bryony is a model based in Leeds and the couple have been dating since June.

