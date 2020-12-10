Gogglebox star has identity stolen just one week after losing her job Sophie Sandiford posted that she was losing her job in early December

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has certainly had a difficult couple of weeks. The 24-year-old star recently revealed that a fake account had been created on Instagram under her name, just a week after confirming that she had lost her job at Debenhams.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Sorry if anyone has been receiving messages from a fake account this evening. Thankfully I think the account has been taken down but if you do receive any strange messages please report and block. Thank you, Soph."

Previously, she shared a snap of herself and a friend posing in Debenhams where she works, and captioned the picture: "We might be going but we are going with a smile #debenhams." Her followers were quick to support her, with one writing: "Let’s make this a good Christmas, I’m a Debenhams colleague too!"

Another added: "Gutted for you Sophie!! On the plus some lucky company is gaining you next year!"

Sophie has previously been in tears on Gogglebox following the news that there was going to be a second lockdown, meaning that she would once again be forced to stay at home rather than go to work at her job.

Sophie confirmed she was losing her job

At the time, she said: "It's just sad, isn't it. It's just [expletive] for everybody. It's going to get even worse; more people are going to lose their jobs and things like that. It's just awful."

After being met with a flood of support, she later posted on Twitter: "Thank you so much for all the lovely messages tonight... it’s a tough time for everyone, but we’ve all just got to hang in there. Sending love to everyone, better days are coming."

