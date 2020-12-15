Steph McGovern candidly opens up about 'crying' over online trolling

Steph McGovern has opened about her reaction to receiving online abuse from trolls. Speaking on her Channel 4 show Steph's Packed Lunch, the presenter was discussing social media trolls and the news that Jesy Nelson had decided to quit pop band Little Mix, when she admitted she "sits and cries" over trolling.

"Do you know, I get it as well. I always get told I look ugly or fat or whatever else," she said. "Or that you're thick and people say, 'how can you possibly be intelligent with that voice?', it's ridiculous isn't it?!"

Steph continued: "For a while at the beginning I used to read them all and sometimes I'd think about replying and then I thought 'why am I bothering?' all the nice people I'm just ignoring. Actually, you have to just train your brain to go they don't know me, they're not my friends or family, and so they've got something wrong in their life."

After former MP Anna Soubry interjected: "Not everyone can do that," Steph responded further: "No, exactly, and there are some days where I don't, and I just sit and cry."

The presenter explained she receives hateful messages online

The presenter was joined by model and TV personality Vogue Williams on the show, who also revealed her own experiences with hateful online comments.

The mum-of-two said: "I had a girl once, she sent the mail to the wrong person and she was calling Gigi a really ugly baby to me. And I [responded] and she said, 'I'm really sorry, I was meant to send that to my friend. It's just a joke we have,' and I was like that's not normal. I honestly just think most of them need help."

The panellists on the daytime show were discussing the topic after Jesy announced via social media she was leaving the pop group Little Mix after nine years. The singer said in a statement: "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success."

