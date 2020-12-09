Steph McGovern reveals 'harsh' Oxford university rejection letter

Steph McGovern raised eyebrows on Wednesday when she opened up about the rejection letter she received from Oxford University following an unsuccessful interview.

Speaking on her daytime show Steph's Packed Lunch, the journalist explained that she earned top A-level grades, however, was "the only one" out of her peers who attended an interview at the prestigious university without knowing what she was going to be asked.

She explained on air: "I applied for Oxford as I was like the swat at a school, the one who had done the best in their A-levels and all that jazz, beaten the statistics and stuff. I went for my interview and I was the only one there who didn’t know what we were going to be asked."

The famous mum revealed what her rejection letter said

The mother-of-one then revealed to viewers that her application was rejected.

"Do you know what they said to me when I didn’t get in?" she began. "My headteacher - who was just proud I had got the interview - read me the letter: 'She’s perfect on paper, but not in real life.' How harsh is that?"

Steph was speaking on her TV show

Clearly shocked by Steph's revelation, chef John Whaite, who appeared on the show alongside Steph, responded: "That has to change, because kids are growing up with this idea that because they come from where they come from they’re never going to achieve anything in life."

He added: "You can take them into school and teach them about etiquette, but all that is going to do is dilute their identity. And that is also going to create division at home because if kids are forced to be unlike their parents that might create major rifts in family settings!"

