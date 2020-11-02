Steph McGovern reveals the emotional way she is marking daughter's first birthday It's been a year since the journalist welcomed her first child

Steph McGovern is set to celebrate her baby daughter's first birthday with her girlfriend this week - and what a year it has been!

Taking to her Twitter page on Sunday, the former BBC Breakfast presenter revealed she has penned a lengthy letter for her little girl to open once she is old enough to read and understand.

Reflecting on the past 12 months amid the ongoing pandemic, the 38-year-old shared: "It's my daughter's first birthday this week. I decided to write her a letter about what's happened in her first year so she can read it when she's older… I'm 3000 words in and don't think I'm ever going to finish it!! #whatayear."

The host of Steph's Packed Lunch announced the arrival of her little girl on 8 November 2019. At the time, she wrote: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Since then, Steph left her role at BBC Breakfast and launched her new daytime series, The Steph Show, which she filmed from her home during lockdown. After a short stint, the mum-of-one stopped production before returning to the Channel 4 studio with a revamped version of Steph's Packed Lunch in September.

Steph welcomed her baby daughter in November 2019

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, Steph gave fans a rare insight into her personal life. The TV star, who lives with her female partner and their baby in Yorkshire, explained that several people assume her partner is a man as she keeps details of her daughter and girlfriend to herself.

Steph confessed she tends to get accosted by people asking her about her "fella" ever since she welcomed her first child. "I've never officially come out," she explained, adding that she has dated both men and women. "I didn't do this big thing of 'I am gay' like my mate Reg did... I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it."

On why she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, Steph revealed she is trying to live a normal life as possible under the circumstances. "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life," she explained. "It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can.'"

