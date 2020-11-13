Steph McGovern reveals how Alex Jones came to her rescue when she was heavily pregnant with daughter The friends used to present Shop Well for Less? together

It's no secret that TV presenter Alex Jones is one of the nicest people in showbusiness. And now her close friend and former Shop Well for Less? co-host Steph McGovern has revealed just how thoughtful Alex really is.

Speaking to HELLO! for World Kindness Day as we launch our inaugural Kind List on Friday at 9am – a list of especially kind celebrities, royals and influential people, in which Alex features – Steph said: "Alex has shown me loads of kindness over the years not least because she is one of my very good mates.

"We always have each other's backs and I think it's all the little things Alex does which shows true kindness. Like picking up the slack when I'm ill and we're filming together, or making me laugh when I might be feeling a bit low. Oh, and even daft things like pointing out when my makeup has smudged. Might sound trivial, but in TV land all that kind of stuff matters!"

Steph holding Alex's baby son while she was pregnant herself

Steph, who shares a one-year-old daughter with her partner, recalled: "Also when I was heavily pregnant, I couldn't find any nice clothes that didn't make me feel frumpy. Before I even said anything, Alex handed me a bag of clothes that she'd loved when she was pregnant. It included a jumpsuit which became my fave pregnancy outfit, I even wore it to the TV Choice Awards!"

Steph at the TV Choice Awards wearing her favourite pregnancy outfit

Steph is private about her family life and has never revealed the identity of her girlfriend nor shared her daughter's name. Although she does occasionally share sweet titbits about her baby, earlier this month revealing on Twitter that she had written a birthday letter to her daughter about the crazy, pandemic-ridden first year of her life.

Alex, meanwhile, is the doting mum to two sons Teddy and Kit, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

