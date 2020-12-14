Janette Manrara has sent a heartfelt thanks to all of her fans after making it to the Strictly Come Dancing final for the first time in eight years.

Sharing a snap taken with celebrity partner HVRY, the professional dancer - who will be hoping to lift up the Glitterball trophy in next week's grand finale - expressed her gratitude and described the moment as a "dream come true".

"This is the BIGGEST dream come true! The @bbcstrictly FINAL!!! Dancing in the semi-finals yesterday was so incredible, and now the icing on the Strictly cake..... THE FINAL," she wrote.

"Eight years in the show and here we are!!! I'm still pinching myself!! I owe it all to yourselves for voting, and most of all to my AMAZING partner and friend @hrvy for all of the hard work, passion, and dedication he put into every single dance!!!!! Wow!!!!

"There aren't enough words!!!! I love you to the moon and back @hrvy!!! WE DID IT!!!! THANK YOU ALL for your incredible support every single week! We promise to work extra hard to bring you every inch of our heart and soul to every step we take on that dance floor for our last dances together!!!"

The pair have made it to next week's final

She concluded the message: "What a journey and what a wonderful person to share it all with!!! I'm in 'Cloud 10'!!!! Overjoyed!!!! Elated!!!!! Thrilled!!!! Humbled!!!! GRATEFUL!!!! #TeamFieryMess did it!!!" [sic]

Fellow professional dancers were quick to congratulate Janette on her achievement, with Dianne Buswell writing: "So well deserved I'm so so happy for you and HRVY xxx." Gorka Marquez added: "WELL DONE YOU TWO." Katya Jones said: "I'm so happy for you."

Over the years, Janette has danced with the likes of fashion designer Julien Macdonald, TV personality Peter Andre, radio DJ Melvin Odoom and TV medic Dr Ranj. She also reached the semi-finals with EastEnders star Jake Wood in 2014.

