Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have slammed this year's Strictly Come Dancing following their co-star Ranvir Singh's surprise exit from the competition this weekend.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Piers and Susanna expressed their disappointment at the judges' decision to send home Ranvir and dance partner Giovanni Pernice after the couple landed in the dance-off.

"I just want to give Ranvir a big virtual hug because she should not have gone out, frankly," Susanna said, while Piers called the decision to send Ranvir home a "travesty".

WATCH: Ranvir Singh's shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing

Susanna, who herself managed to make it to the final of the competition in 2013, added: "I genuinely thought Ranvir was on her way to the glitterball.

"She may not have the glitterball, but she does have our hearts and our trophy," she continued. "She was our winner. She was all of our winners."

Piers added: "She was robbed!"

Ranvir and Giovanni found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night and landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer after their Waltz and Jive received mixed reviews from the judges.It was Jamie and Karen's second week running in the bottom two – however the judges ultimately decided to send home Ranvir and Giovanni.

Ranvir herself penned a touching tribute to her time on the show on Sunday night. Taking to Instagram, the presenter wrote: "Sadly it was not to be - but what a way to go… on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly I couldn't have done anymore!

Ranvir and Giovanni were eliminated after facing Jamie and Karen in the dance-off

"My incredible partner - you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I'm just disappointed for you. I adore you," she wrote of her dance partner, Giovanni.

"Thank you to everyone @bbcstrictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months. What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020 xxx."

