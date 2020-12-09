Piers Morgan's reaction to snub on live TV is priceless The GMB host was interrupted by a guest

Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid were left in hysterics on Good Morning Britain after a guest interrupted Piers to ask him who he was.

Martin Kenyon, 91, was in the middle of being interviewed live on the ITV morning show when the hilarious moment happened. Appearing via video link from his home in Stockwell, South London, Mr Kenyon was two minutes into his interview before he revealed he had no idea who he was speaking to.

"Now, who are you?", the pensioner asked, which caused Piers' co-host Susannah to erupt into a fit of laughter.

WATCH: 91-year-old Good Morning Britain guest asks Piers Morgan, 'Who are you?'

The GMB hosts had been interviewing the 91-year-old as part of a segment on the show about 'vaccine heroes' who have had the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. When asked what had prompted him to get the vaccination, Mr Kenyon revealed that he was planning to spend Christmas with his grandchildren that he has not been able to see for months.

He said: "It seemed sensible to get on with it because I have two delicious grandchildren and I have not been able to hug them for several months," to which Piers responded, "That's little Leo, he's seven and your granddaughter Molly is ten." Visibly perplexed, the grandfather then exclaimed, "God, you know that already?" before asking Piers to explain who he was.

Martin Kenyon was being interviewed live when the hilarious moment happened

Co-host Susannah responded with: "Shots fired!" before Piers formally introduced himself to the elderly guest.

"My name is Piers Morgan," he said to which Mr Kenyon replied: "How do you do? And I'm Martin Kenyon."

Viewers took to Twitter to share their love for the now-viral moment, with one writing: "My morning has been significantly brightened by this interview on #GMB with Martin Kenyon." Another added: "This man brought a huge smile to my face this morning. Martin Kenyon, you're a star!" Fortunately, it looks like Piers also saw the funny side as he shared the clip himself with the caption, "Love him...."

