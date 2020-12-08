Piers Morgan's reaction to Matt Hancock breaking down in tears on GMB has to be seen A man named William Shakespeare was the second UK resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccination

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were surprised on Good Morning Britain as they spotted Matt Hancock wiping away tears following the news that the very first non-trial participants have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

Looking visibly emotional during his appearance on the breakfast show after discovering that the second person to receive the vaccine in the UK is a man named William Shakespeare, he said: "It's been such a tough year for so many people and there's William Shakespeare putting it so simply for everybody; we can get on with our lives!"

WATCH: Matt Hancock wipes away tears on Good Morning Britain

He proudly continued: "There's still a few months to go, I have this worry that we can't blow it now, Piers, we've still got to get the vaccine to millions of people and we still need to stick to the rules. But, there's so much work that's gone into this and it makes you proud to be British."

He added: "It looks like such a small thing having that jab in the arm, but it means so much because this is the route out of this pandemic, and by God we need one."

The UK began vaccinations on Tuesday

Discussing the episode, one person wrote: "Was the 2nd person to have the vaccine called William Shakespeare and is he from Warwickshire??? Piers and Susannah haven't made it clear in the 200 times that they've mentioned it!"

Another added: "OMG I don’t know what has happened or I am just delirious about the vaccine news but I have just started liking @MattHancock! Great interview on #GMB @piersmorgan."

