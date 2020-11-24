Fans thrilled after Will Kirk shares exciting The Repair Shop news We can't wait for this!

Will Kirk delighted his fans on Tuesday morning after The Repair Shop presenter revealed some very exciting news regarding the show.

Posting on his Instagram, the TV star shared a festive picture of himself with the rest of the team including Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea, as he announced an update on the Christmas special.

Will wrote in the caption: "Not long now until "the most wonderful time of the year", The Repair Shop Christmas episode dates coming soon."

Plenty of Will's followers were thrilled by the news and took to the comments underneath to express their joy. One person was particularly excited, writing: "WOW THIS WILL MAKE MY CHRISTMAS EVEN BETTER!" While a second person wrote: "Woohoo! I cannot wait."

A third viewer was equally as happy with Will's post. They said: "I can hardly wait before this pandemic I had never watched one episode of Repair Shop now I'm totally hooked!!!"

Jay posted this festive pic on Instagram

The team behind the heartwarming BBC programme, fronted by Jay Blades, clearly have a special bond that shines through on the show – making it such a popular hit, it has gained an impressive 6.5 million viewers per episode recently. Jay himself spoke about the close relationship he has with his teammates.

Jay told HELLO! last month: "It's a family behind the scenes. [The experts] and the people who film the show, they are part of the family as well, so we're one big happy family and that's what oozes through the camera.

The Christmas special will be airing soon on BBC

"We film six days a week, we film from eight o'clock in the morning until probably about six o'clock at night, we have breakfast together, we have dinner together and then we film together.

"If you spend that amount of time with anybody, you're going to get to know them, you're going to really enjoy their company because you find out so much about each other during that time."

